📺 Jason wants to know, do you remember this from your childhood?

I miss TV dinners. The anticipation of an event centered on a divided tin outlined in the shape of a 4x3 television screen, itself sitting on a flimsy foldable TV tray parked in front of a La-Z-Boy— you in the chair like a king— presiding over a confluence of convenience, MSG and the warm glow of a staticky tube TV wrapped in fake wood.

Even the rotary aerial antenna had rabbit ears that seemed to spell out "TV."

I didn't know I was going to write those words when I started, so this must come from somewhere deep down.

Turn on Get Smart!

TV dinners— which is to say, Salisbury Steak, Sliced Turkey, or Enchiladas— were fairly common in my upbringing. They begat Stouffer's French Bread Pizza, which begat Totino's and Ramen Noodles, which begat Michelina's wheels ‘n' cheese. All frozen, all always 4 minutes from taste bud Heaven.

Of course there's a sociological, uh, division associated with these products. That to eat them is to identify as working class, starving college student or, worse, tasteless. To that I say you haven't lived until you've doctored a Swanson Hungry-Man with seasoned salt and melted butter. You can have your rubbery country club chicken. Thanks, I'll pass.

This past Tuesday was National TV Dinner Day. I got a kick out of knowing that such a thing exists, even if it means very little in 2019, the year of the Impossible Burger. Buying an assortment of Hungry-Man frozen meals at Kroger (I did) I was reminded of a simpler time. Of Family Feud, cars that started rusting almost the moment you drove them off the lot and grandparents who would happily park themselves and you in front of a portion of scalding hot peach cobbler, roof of your mouth be damned.

Now you kids be quiet. Columbo is starting.

- Jason

✈️ There is an airline that is ready to give discounts to a certain generation of flyers. Do you feel left out?

📷 Today is National School Picture Day. Remember those photos you hated and don't want anyone else to see? We're sharing some throwback photos of the Live In The D team!

Looking for a place to brunch?

There's a place in Detroit serving mid-morning favorites with their own flare. The dishes here are Insta-worthy and focus on farm to table. We'll Dine In The D tomorrow at this folksy spot where you gather and eat. They even have something called a flower cloud.

🚗 We're Taking Off to a destination only 4-ish hours from Detroit where you can roll the dice or dine in style while enjoying Michigan's natural beauty.

🎸 Former music director for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks stopped by the studio to talk about his time working with Leno and what he has been doing after spending 18 years on late night television.

🦊 We love pets and all animals on Live In The D. This time it was all about cute animals you normally can't get next to, and despite her fear, Tati got in on the fun.

