📺 Are you ready to get reacquainted with your other family?

The first day of fall came and went as quickly as my salty feelings subsided over summer fun being over. Now that I'm ready for cozy nights at home, another favorite of mine this season is the return of my absolute favorite show This Is Us !!! (And to sweeten Tuesday nights, it's followed by New Amsterdam; a drama about a hospital experiencing multiple changes, filled with passionate and colorful characters)

During the summer, I'm happily distracted by the long days of sunshine and I almost forget how my favorite shows left me emotionally hanging just a few months ago. So, as we welcome the inevitable chill in the air that will set in sooner than later, I'm sure we're all ready to be reacquainted with our fictional TV family members.

I see part of myself in this show, and the best part of This Is Us is that I have a chance to see different points of view and learn to appreciate different perspectives. As we connect with the characters on these shows, hopefully it gives us an avenue through which to address similar scenarios in our own lives. So kick back, grab your snacks, and let's snuggle up on the couch to our fall TV lineup.

What are your favorite shows and do they strike a cord in you? Let me know!

XOXO - Tati

Here's what we are talking about today

🎤 Did you see that Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service concert to Detroit? This comes ahead of the upcoming release of a new album from the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

♀️ Women-owned businesses are booming in Michigan, and Detroit is the number one metropolitan area in the U.S. where women-owned businesses expanded their footprint.

Check out the Hollywood stars talking to Live In The D

🎬 Do you recognize these faces? They are Kal Penn, Bradley Whitford, and Jimmy Smits. All three of these guys have new television shows that you can see every week on Local 4. Today on Live In The D, Kal Penn shares how he created Sunnyside, and he talks about his love for Detroit. Whitford and Smits also talked to us about their new shows, Perfect Harmony and Bluff City Law, and some other projects they're famous for.

Did you see this on Live In The D?!

🎶 The Detroit Youth Choir is the hottest thing in the city right now. After coming second on America's Got Talent, this group of young singers is now preparing for their next big show in the spotlight in Las Vegas. Director Anthony White, and members of the choir, talked with Live In The D about what to expect. (They also got Tati to join in on a song)

🦖 Dinosaurs are in the D! The family can take a trip back in time this weekend and interact with these prehistoric creatures. There are even baby dinosaurs, including a baby T-Rex, that visited us in studio and sat right next to Jason.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Fall Flavor Weekends at The Henry Ford

🗓️ Light Up Livernois

🗓️ An evening with Carol Burnett

🗓️ Founders Detroit: Outer Limits party

🗓️ Latin Trap Night

Throwback Thursday

🍻 We are in the middle of Oktoberfest and there is a great place you can visit in the D to get that authentic feeling of celebrating in Germany. This place first opened its doors in the city in 1933 and it's still going strong.

Join in the conversation on our Live In The D Facebook, let us know what's on your mind.

Enter to be our Fan of the Day.

Ready to win something?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.