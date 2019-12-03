Tips to protect your pet from holiday dangers this season

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Some of the things that make the holidays so festive can also be a danger to pets.

There are many things in a home during the holiday season that could be dangerous. Among those things are holiday plants, food, Christmas trees and holiday decorations.

Chocolate can be lethal to dogs. Grapes and raisins can also be toxic to pets. Christmas trees should be tethered down because it’s just another tree to a cat. The watering bowl for living trees can also present a danger.

Decorations like bulbs, tinsel and even Christmas lights provide patients to veterinarians.

“They can eat the Christmas lights, they can eat the tinsel, and those can cause obstructions in their gut that would cause them to need surgery,” Dr. Michelle Edwards with BluePearl Vets said.