Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16704 Lahser Road

Listed at $500/month, this 500-square-foot studioapartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is 41.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

The building includes on-site laundry; also expect carpeted floors and central heating in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $650/month.

The building offers additional storage space, assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find large windows and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allows cats. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

80 E. Hancock St.

Then there's this 330-square-foot studio at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, also listed at $650/month.

Building amenities include an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

24651 W. McNichols Road

Next up is this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 24651 W. McNichols Road in the Eye. It's listed for $650/month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors and central heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2072 Wabash St.

Finally, over at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, there's this studio apartment, going for $800/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and a resident lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.

