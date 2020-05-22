The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,603, compared to a $675 one-bedroom median for Detroit as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St.

Listed at $1,099/month, this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 1538 Centre St., is 57.7% less than the $2,603/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

The building features garage parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

1431 Washington Blvd.

Next, This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1431 Washington Blvd., is listed for $1,230/month for its 662 square feet.

You'll find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished apartment. The building features garage parking and secured entry. The listing is dog-friendly. Look out for a $250 dog deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Washington Blvd.

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 1 Washington Blvd. that's going for $1,890/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished residence. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

76 W. Adams Ave.

Finally, there's this 600-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 76 W. Adams Ave., listed at $2,490/month.

The unit comes furnished and has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

(See the listing here.)

