What apartments will $2,500 rent you in Downtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,603.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

139 Cadillac Square

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,405/month, this 793-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 139 Cadillac Square.

In the furnished unit, expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

527 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd. It's listed for $2,425/month for its 1,425 square feet.

In the residence, you'll see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

76 W. Adams Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 76 W. Adams Ave. that's going for $2,490/month.

The residence offers a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.