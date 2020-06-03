The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

Downtown has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St.

Listed at $1,000/month, this 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 1538 Centre St., is 61.6% less than the $2,603/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

The building features garage parking; in the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1431 Washington Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1431 Washington Blvd., is listed for $1,355/month for its 650 square feet.

The unit comes furnished and features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The listing is dog-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

1 Washington Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1 Washington Blvd., which, at 419 square feet, is going for $1,890/month.

Look for a balcony and a dishwasher in the furnished residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

313 Park Ave.

Lastly, there's this 755-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 313 Park Ave., listed at $1,925/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a swimming pool and an elevator.

