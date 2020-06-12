Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what do es the low-end pricing on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16704 Lahser Road

Listed at $500/month, this 500-square-foot studioapartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is 41.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

The building offers on-site laundry; the unit also comes with central heating and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is also going for $650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, additional storage space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find large windows and hardwood flooring. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 E. Hancock St.

Next up is this 330-square-foot studio apartment, located at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown and also listed for $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

18617 Kelly Road

This studio apartment, situated at 18617 Kelly Road, is listed for $775/month.

The residence has central heating, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

2072 Wabash St.

Finally, over at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, there's this studio apartment, going for $800/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge and additional storage space. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

