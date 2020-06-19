Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $675. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16704 Lahser Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $500/month, this 500-square-foot studioapartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is 40.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $838/month.

The building offers on-site laundry; in the unit, expect to find carpeted floors and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is also going for $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, additional storage space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The unit also has hardwood flooring and large windows. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

80 E. Hancock St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 330-square-foot studio at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, listed also at $650/month.

The building offers an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

2072 Wabash St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This studio apartment, situated at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, is listed for $800/month.

In the unit, you're promised central heating and hardwood flooring. The building features additional storage space and a resident lounge. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.