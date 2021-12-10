Eminem’s former Oakland County estate hits market for $3.2M

Photos of Eminem's former Rochester home listed for sale.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A sprawling estate in Oakland County once owned by Eminem has hit the market for $3.2 million.

Located in Rochester, the 20,000 square foot property was owned by Eminem from 2003 to 2017, according to the listing agent.

The house includes 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms on 5.6 acres of land that includes a tennis court, basketball court, fenced in walking trails, and a guest house.

The property also includes a private pond, hot tub, waterfall, cabana and multiple fountains.

Inside, 17,000 square feet of living space, with custom builds throughout.

“Kitchen is a cooks dream with twin subzero refrigerators, expansive butler’s pantry, granite counters, double islands, and ample cabinet and counter space,” the listing reads.

The home has been listed a few times over the last two years, but was last sold in 2017 for $1.9 million, according to Zillow data.

Photos of Eminem's former Rochester home listed for sale. (Corey/Perna Team)

