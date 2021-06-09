Concordia University Ann Arbor premiere sponsor for 2021 Big Ticket Festival

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University Ann Arbor is this year’s premiere sponsor for The Big Ticket Festival, slated for July 9-11 in Gaylord, Michigan.
The event is a multi-day, faith-based music festival held each summer.
Their mission is to “gather the tribes and give glory to God” through bringing family and friends together in celebration of God the Father, the Son, and Spirit. CUAA believes that genuine celebration of God leads to awakened souls and changed hearts.
Featured artists & speakers
This year’s festival is featuring a variety of passionate artists and speakers, including:
- Flame
- Disciple
- Danny Gokey
- Point of Grace
- Zach Williams
- Cory Asbury
- Tauren Wells
Rev. Dr. Ryan Peterson, Vice President of CUAA Administration, stated, “It’s exciting for us as Concordians to partner with the ministry of the Big Ticket Festival. We’re really excited about what’s coming up.”
The festival is open to all ages, with a Kids Zone/Activities area that’s open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Alumni discount
CUAA Alumni receive 50% off ticket prices for the event. How? Simple. Just click here.
*This discount is only to be used my CUAA alumni and their families.
To learn more about Concordia University Ann Arbor, visit www.cuaa.edu.
To learn more about the 2021 Big Ticket Festival, click here.