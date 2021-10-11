Ann Arbor SPARK’s FastTrack Awards honor 18 companies for significant, consistent growth

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Kicking off a2Tech360, Ann Arbor SPARK presented its 23nd annual FastTrack Awards to 18 companies located in Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

More than half of the 2021 FastTrack Award recipients were multiple-year winners.

“FastTrack set the tone for a2Tech360 by celebrating and recognizing successful businesses in our community that have demonstrated remarkable resiliency and growth,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. “We are thrilled to have offered this program both in-person and virtually this year and broadly share the stories of our winners.

“Congratulations again to this diverse group of FastTrack Awardees for their accomplishments and for representing the best of the best in our region.”

FastTrack Award winners were recognized on Friday, October 1, during an in-person celebration at the University of Michigan Golf Club as well as a live-streamed virtual celebration. The FastTrack Award presentation included a keynote address from Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. The event was supported by Northstar Bank and Huntington Bank.

FastTrack Awards are presented to companies with consistent and substantial records of growth.

Recipients of this year’s awards were required to have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2016, with an average growth of at least 20 percent for the following three years. Rehmann is the 2021 Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards accounting partner and verified all the award applications.

ONE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

AdAdapted , the leading add-to-list mobile advertising and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers.

Shack Shine Ann Arbor , a firm whose services include house detailing, window cleaning, gutter cleaning, power washing, and installation of holiday lights.

SkySpecs , a company that helps renewable energy owners maximize their output through automated asset management solutions.

SkySync, whose next generation enterprise file migration and data governance systems allows users to access, classify, and take action on any file across any platform.

TWO-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Ability to Engage , which helps people feel understood by unearthing deep human motivations and creating brand strategy & innovation that cut through the clutter.

Metric Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in website design, SEO, content marketing, graphic design, and social media.

MI-HQ is a high-energy, cooperative entrepreneurial community with 160,000+ square feet on Ann Arbor’s westside.

New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, which are the electronic brains that drive mechanical systems.

Rydberg Technologies, Inc. conducts research, development, and manufacturing of quantum sensing and measurement devices and components.

Thriving Minds Behavioral Health is a psychology clinic helping children, adults, couples, and families.

TorranceLearning , a custom consultancy providing learning strategy, learning design & development, software, and platforms for the workplace learning market.

Workit Health, a graduate of the SPARK Central Innovation Center, is a virtual clinic dedicated to medically assisted treatment and online therapy for substance use disorder.

THREE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Ann Arbor T-shirt Company LLC is a screen print and embroidery shop producing about two million garments per year out of its Maple Road factory in Ann Arbor.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a media company that helps people start their own business by providing simple guides and tools.

FIVE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Beal Properties LLC provides property management services, specializing in complex assignments and has extensive experience in all types of real estate types.

Torrent Consulting is a platinum Salesforce partner with a mission to serve by producing world-class work, raise up leaders, and make a positive impact in the world.

SIX-YEAR AWARD WINNER

DocNetwork is the leading electronic health record system for camps, childcare, and schools.

NINE-YEAR AWARD WINNER