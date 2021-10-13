Concordia University Ann Arbor music group places high in national competition

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Concordia University Wind Ensemble has garnered a third-place finish in the prestigious American Prize competition. Competing in the Band/Wind Ensemble College/University division (smaller program), the group placed ahead of dozens of other such groups from across the country.

“This is a significant honor for our program and department,” said Dr. Bill Perrine, Concordia University Ann Arbor Associate Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Activities. “I would like to thank everyone at all levels of the university for their continued support of our music program. I am extremely proud of all of the hard work that our students put in to making our musical performances successful.”

Ad

RELATED: Two CUAA music ensembles named national semi-finalists

The Concordia University Wind Ensemble is the university’s premiere instrumental ensemble, an auditioned group of wind and percussion players drawn from students of all majors in a liberal arts environment. The American Prize sponsors a wide range of prestigious competitions designed to “evaluate, recognize and reward the best performers, ensembles, composers and administrators” across the United States.

In addition to the honor earned by the Wind Ensemble, the CUAA Community Orchestra was named an American Prize finalist in the Community division of the Orchestral Performance category in July. Notification of any further honors is expected to come soon.

Due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, rules were relaxed for this year’s competition, allowing entrants to submit archival performances from up to five years ago. The Wind Ensemble was honored for its April 2018 performance at Chicago Symphony Center. You can enjoy the pieces performed by the two CUAA groups here:

Ad

Wind Ensemble

Community Orchestra

To learn more about the CUAA Community Orchestra or the CUAA Wind Ensemble, visit cuaa.edu.