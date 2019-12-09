Red Wings place D Madison Bowey on waivers

DETROIT – Madison Bowey has been placed on waivers.

The Detroit Red Wings defenseman has played 22 games for the team this season, tallying a goal and 8 assists.

He has been a healthy scratch the past three games, however, and that’s likely because of his lackluster play. Bowey, 24, has some dismal advanced numbers including a 42.5 percent Corsi For percent rating, meaning when he’s on the ice the Red Wings likely are not in control of the puck. His rating is one of the worst on the Red Wings.

The Red Wings are looking to assign him to the AHL while we wait to see if one of their other defensemen -- Trevor Daley or Danny DeKeyser -- ever returns from injury. Daley hasn’t played since Nov. 2 and DeKeyser hasn’t played since Oct. 22, basically missing the entire start to this season. DeKeyser’s absence has been noticable considering he offered some first-pairing stability for the team last season.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman apparently doesn’t care about the possibility of losing Bowey while he’s on waivers. Remember, Bowey was part of the Nick Jensen trade last winter. The Wings traded Jensen to the Washington Capitals for Bowey and a 2nd-round draft pick in 2020. The 2nd-round pick was the prize of the trade, while Bowey was an add-in bonus.

Yzerman has some serious work ahead of him when it comes to addressing the Red Wings blue line. It’s ugly, and Bowey, albeit still relatively young, has not done much of anything to help move it in a better direction.

