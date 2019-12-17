Red Wings coach: DeKeyser to have back surgery, might be done for season

DETROIT – Danny DeKeyser might not be back playing for the Detroit Red Wings again this season as he undergoes back surgery.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday that DeKeyser, who has been out of the lineup due to injury since Oct. 22, likely will be out for months, and potentially the rest of the 2019-20 season, after suffering a setback.

“It has a huge impact on the team because he’s our top defenseman,” Blashill said.

The coach added he believes DeKeyser is a top NHL defenseman due to his ability to move the puck.

“He could be out for, potentially, for the season,” Blashill said. “He was making progress toward getting back, had a setback ... he’s going to have (back) surgery today.”

DeKeyser, 29, signed a six-year contract with Detroit in 2017. His annual cap hit is $5 million, making him a vital piece of not only the Red Wings defense but the team overall. He had four assists through eight games played before he went out with the injury.

The Michigan native previously played for Blashill at Western Michigan University.

