Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson commit to play in Detroit’s 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, entering its second year in 2020, will include a couple of bigger names than it did in 2019.

Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have committed to play in the tournament when it returns to Detroit Golf Club May 25-31. Fowler participated in 2019.

Mickelson brings his 44 PGA Tour wins, including his most recent at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and five major championships to his first appearance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic this spring. The World Golf Hall of Famer is a 12-time Ryder Cup team member and has long been one of the most popular and charismatic players in golf.

Watson, a two-time Masters champion and four-time Ryder Cup team member, will return to Detroit Golf Club seeking his first victory since a standout 2017-18 season in which he won three tournaments. He has qualified for all 13 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs and has 12 career PGA TOUR titles to his name.

Rocket Mortgage Classic events begin May 25, 2020, and the tournament runs May 28 through 31 at the historic Detroit Golf Club. A Memorial Day start will help kick off summer in style for golf fans and those who simply love the excitement of a major event.

“We are off to a great start as we prepare for our 2020 tournament. To have Rickie and Bubba return to Detroit for a second straight year, and be joined by a legend like Phil as part of our early player commitments, has us all excited for our second year,” said Jason Langwell, the Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Our inaugural event was successful by many measures, and the word is starting to spread among the players that this is a tournament they must have on their schedules.”

Ticket sales open to the public at 9 a.m. on January 22 and can be purchased exclusively online at RocketMortgageClassic.com, providing admission to the tournament grounds, public grandstands, concessions and fun interactive areas.

Grounds ticket prices during tournament play are $50 for Thursday, $55 for Friday and $60 each for Saturday and Sunday. Weekly grounds passes are available for $180, granting access to each day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.