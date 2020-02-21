NHL Trade Deadline: Following Red Wings moves

DETROIT – The NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

The last place Detroit Red Wings have been pegged as potential sellers, especially after GM Steve Yzerman said he would like to collect draft picks.

We will be following any and all moves the Red Wings make ahead of this deadline.

Meanwhile, the team has two games this weekend starting Friday night when they visit the New York Islanders, then they host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Follow Red Wings trade deadline news: