Detroit Tigers sign No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, lock up entire 6-man draft class

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a record deal with No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, locking up the sixth and final member of their impressive 2020 draft class.

The Tigers made the announcement at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday.

MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reports Torkelson signed for $8,416,300, which is $1,000 over the No. 1 draft slot value. It’s a new slot bonus record and the first time a No. 1 overall pick got top slot value in the bonus pool era, Callis reports.

“Perhaps the best all-around offensive talent to come out of (the) draft in 20 years,” Callis said of Torkelson.

“Tork” was the final member of the class to sign. The Tigers selected hitters with all six of their picks in the shortened five-round MLB draft.

Dillon Dingler, the team’s second-round selection, was included on the team’s initial 60-man Club Player Pool for spring training. Two spots were left open on that list, so Torkelson could still be added.

Daniel Cabrera, Trei Cruz, Gage Workman and Colt Keith have also signed with the team.

