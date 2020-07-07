TBT: Round of 16 action began Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday’s lone game resulted in a win for the Golden Eagles who played Team CP3. With the win the Marquette Alums will be moving on to the Elite Eight.

With a 76-67 final score, the Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Darius Johnson-Odom who had 21 points. Holding it down for Team CP3 was CJ Harris who had 19 points.

Two games will have two teams fighting to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.

Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, 2 p.m. ESPN

Team Challenge ALS will be playing their first game of action in the tournament after getting a bye in the first round. Coming off their win, Sideline Cancer is looking to continue their win streak after former Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene got them to this game after hitting a game winning jumper against Team Hines.

Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni) vs. Men of Mackey (Purdue Alumni), 4 p.m. ESPN

Coming into their first game of the tournament Boeheim’s Army is looking to win the war against Men of Mackey. With NBA talent like Malachi Richardson, the Army will be a tough team to beat. The Purdue University alumni squad who defeated Heartfire in the opening round, poses a tough matchup. Justin Dentmon’s 33-point performance marked the best offensive output in TBT this summer, and 7′2″ big man Isaac Hass is an intimidating defensive presence around the basket.