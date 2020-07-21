Detroit Tigers lineup: Is tonight’s exhibition lineup a preview for Opening Day?

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Are the Detroit Tigers offering a glimpse of their full Opening Day lineup today during their first exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds?

All nine of the team’s presumed everyday starters are in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game.

Here’s how the lineup breaks down:

Niko Goodrum, SS Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH C.J. Cron, 1B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Christin Stewart, LF Cameron Maybin, RF Austin Romine, C JaCoby Jones, CF

One surprise is Goodrum over Maybin at the top. Though Goodrum has steadily improved in terms of on-base percentage the last two years, Maybin posted a .364 OBP with the New York Yankees in 2019 and has a better career mark.

Schoop at No. 2 and Cron at cleanup puts the team’s two best hitters in the two most important lineup slots.

Candelario, who is coming off a terrible 2019 season, is ahead of Stewart and Maybin at No. 5, perhaps because of his consistent line drive stroke during summer camp.

Jones is no surprise at No. 9, though he could climb higher if he replicates some of the gains he made a year ago.

It’s a much different looking lineup than last season, which is a positive since the Tigers finished with by far the worse offense in the league. The four new additions -- Schoop, Cron, Maybin and Romine -- give the Tigers much more power and depth throughout the lineup.

The Tigers open the regular season Friday in Cincinnati. They have to finalize their 30-man roster by noon Wednesday.