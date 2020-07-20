Detroit Tigers send 19 players to Toledo -- 37 left competing for 30 roster spots

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers sent 19 players to their alternate training site in Toledo on Monday, leaving 37 players to battle for 30 Opening Day roster spots.

READ: How will the Tigers fill their final rotation spots after the Jordan Zimmermann injury?

Monday’s cuts

Here are the players the Tigers sent to Toledo after the final intrasquad game:

RP Tim Adleman

SS Sergio Alcantara

RP Nolan Blackwood

OF Travis Demeritte

C Dillon Dingler

SP Alex Faedo

OF Riley Greene

C Eric Haase

RP Zack Hess

RP Alex Lange

SP Matt Manning

SP Casey Mize

3B Isaac Paredes

SP Franklin Perez

C Brady Policelli

C Jake Rogers

RP Hector Santiago

1B Frank Schwindel

3B Spencer Torkelson

The most significant names on the list in terms of the competition for the opening day roster are Haase, Rogers, Blackwood and Demeritte.

Mize figured to have an outside chance to make the starting rotation, but it never really seemed like a consideration. You can read more about that here.

Haase and Rogers were fighting for what figured to be two or three catcher spots on the roster. It turns out the Tigers will stick with just a starter and a backup, with Haase on the traveling taxi squad and Rogers workout out in Toledo.

Demeritte didn’t have much of a chance to join the outfield mix after missing most of summer camp with an injury, but he was a standout during spring training in March.

Manager Ron Gardenhire praised Blackwood’s unusual sidearm delivery throughout summer camp, and the young prospect performed well, so his demotion was a bit of a surprise.

Injured players

Considering Tarik Skubal and Daz Cameron weren’t participating in summer camp due to injury, that leaves 39 players. Daniel Norris hasn’t returned since his positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test and Jordan Zimmermann went on the 45-day injured list.

That means 37 players will head to Cincinnati for Detroit’s two exhibition games before the season officially begins Friday against the Reds.

Detroit has to finalize the 30-man Opening Day roster by noon Wednesday.

Locks

Listen, you can never be 100% sure in baseball, but these 24 players are certain to be included in the 30-man roster as long as they’re healthy.

Starting pitchers (5): Matt Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Michael Fulmer, Tyler Alexander, Michael Fulmer

Starting lineup (9): C Austin Romine, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop, 3B Jeimer Candelario, SS Niko Goodrum, OF Christin Stewart, OF JaCoby Jones, OF Cameron Maybin, DH Miguel Cabrera

Relief pitchers (7): Joe Jimenez, Buck Farmer, Jose Cisnero, Gregory Soto, Rony Garcia, Bryan Garcia, David McKay

Reserves (3): Grayson Greiner, Victor Reyes, Harold Castro

There’s a chance Alexander isn’t the one who will fill Zimmermann’s spot in the starting rotation, but even if he’s not a starter, he’ll be on the roster as a reliever.

Final six spots

There are 24 locks above and 13 players left on the list. That means seven of these 13 players will also be sent to Toledo or the taxi squad, while six make the roster.

Dario Agrazal

Jorge Bonifacio

Beau Burrows

Anthony Castro

Willi Castro

Shao-Ching Chiang

Brandon Dixon

Kyle Funkhouser

Derek Hill

Dawel Lugo

Jordy Mercer

Nick Ramirez

John Schreiber

Based on what Tigers officials have said during the intrasquad game broadcasts, there will be either 11 or 12 pitchers in the bullpen. Let’s assume it’s 11, leaving four bullpen spots and two reserve spots open.

Four of Agrazal, Anthony Castro, Burrows, Chiang, Funkhouser, Ramirez and Schreiber will make the bullpen.

Two of Bonifacio, Willi Castro, Dixon, Hill, Lugo and Mercer will be on the bench.