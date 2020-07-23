NBA: Day 2 of pre-season scrimmages set to begin

The NBA is set to begin day 2 of pre-season scrimmages before their regular season resumes on July 30.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3 p.m. EST

The San Antonio Spurs will be facing the No. 1 team in the East which is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs bring back talented players such as Demar Derozan and Rudy Gay but they will have a tough match up against a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a front runner in the MVP race.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers 3:30 p.m. EST

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will face a young Indiana Pacers team. The Pacers do bring back formerly injured player Victor Oladipo which will help the squad in terms of scoring. The Trail Blazers not only have Lillard but they also bring back guard CJ McCollum.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m. EST

The match up between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers will be filled with younger and older NBA stars. Coming in for the older stars are Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Mavericks bring in new blood with Luka Donic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Phoenix Sun vs. Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. EST

The young Phoenix Suns will take on another seasoned squad in the Utah Jazz. The Suns bring back rising star Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio while the Jazz bring back star Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for the virus but have since recovered.

All games can be watched via NBA League Pass and some will be broadcasted via NBA TV.