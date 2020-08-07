Detroit Lions hopeful Ford Field can host fans for upcoming season

DETROIT – The Lions are ready to host fans for the 2020 season -- if allowed - but there are going to be changes.

The Detroit Lions updated season ticket holders Friday morning with what they know about the upcoming season. The organization still doesn’t have clarity as to how the season will go, so they are offering options for their most loyal fans.

The Lions plan to have fans in the stands at Ford Field for eight home games, but they still don’t know what that’s going to look like. Capacity inside Ford Field for this season is still pending local and state approval.

The organization will figure out a way for fans to purchase multiple games and how to fairly allocate them -- because they know it will be greatly reduced -- once they learn more about how many people will be allowed at Ford Field.

They will allow season ticket holders to opt-out of the 2020 season with incentives to defer the payments already made to the 2021 season. Incentives include a food and beverage credit, a price freeze and an option to participate in a possible 2020 home playoff game. Fans can also request a full refund.

This is something that most teams have done -- the Red Wings and Tigers have offered options and refunds.

The Lions are hopeful some will be able to be inside and sent out a list of changes to Ford Field in the name of safety.

Changes include hand sanitizing stations, cashless transactions, mask requirements and -- unfortunately -- no tailgating.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):