Jonathan Schoop, Spencer Turnbull lead Tigers past Cubs 7-1

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have won three of five since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious postseason contention. Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

Spencer Turnbull (3-2) picked up the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2) struggled in his return from the injured list, allowing eight baserunners while getting just four outs.

Miguel Cabrera gave the Tigers the lead with a first-inning RBI single. Jeimer Candelario doubled and Niko Goodrum walked to load the bases with one out and JaCoby Jones made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Chatwood walked the bases loaded again with one out in the second, ending his game. Underwood came out of the bullpen to strike out Candelario and Goodrum.

Turnbull walked the leadoff hitter in the sixth but retired the next two before he was replaced by Bryan Garcia.

The Tigers put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Maybin made it 3-0 with an RBI double off Jose Quintana and Schoop hit his fourth career grand slam off Casey Sadler.

Willson Contreras led off the ninth with a homer off Buck Farmer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Chicago activated Chatwood (back strain) and Quintana (thumb) from the 10-day injured list and optioned (RHP Jason Adam and OF Ian Miller to the team's alternate training site.

Tigers: Jones left the game with tightness in his right calf. No announcement was made about his status going forward.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their three-game series on Wednesday evening, with Chicago's Jon Lester (2-1, 5.06) against Michael Fulmer (0-0, 9.53).

