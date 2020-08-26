Report: Former Red Wings defenseman Mike Green to retire from hockey

Mike Green plans to retire from hockey amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from The Athletic.

The former Detroit Red Wings defenseman said he is “considering other things that I feel called to do.”

Green, 34, joined the Red Wings in 2015. Before being traded this past winter, he was in the final year of a two-year contract with Detroit, set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He had 11 points in 48 games played with the Red Wings this season with a -32 rating.

He was traded to Ken Holland’s Edmonton Oilers in February as the Oilers were making a push for the playoffs. However, he only played two games with the Oilers before he was injured. He then opted out of the pandemic playoffs.

Green’s most impactful years were with the Washington Capitals between 2005 and 2015. He helped anchor one of the deadliest power plays in the league with Alexander Ovechkin. Green scored 31 goals in 2008-2009. He had back-to-back 70-point seasons.

Overall, Green recorded 501 points in 880 career NHL games. He turns 35 in October.