Red Wings’ Kris Draper drafts his son, Kienan Draper, in 7th round

The Detroit Red Wings drafted a familiar name, and face, in the 7th round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Right wing Kienan Draper, the son of Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper, will hope to follow in his father’s quick strides in Detroit.

Kienan spent years in the Little Caesars youth hockey club before spending time in the USHL. This past season he was playing in his second campaign with St. Andrew’s College in Canada -- he had 51 points in 56 games played. He is expected to play more college hockey at Miami University (Ohio). Take a look at his Elite Prospects page here.

His father Kris is now Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s righthand man in the draft. Kris, of course, is a legend in Detroit for his time as a Red Wing, centering the infamous Grind Line in the 1990s and helping the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships before joining the front office. He played an impressive 1,157 career NHL games (161G, 203A) and another 222 playoff games (24G, 22A). He won the Selke Trophy in 2003-04.

Kris also has been a big part of helping foster talent in the Little Caesars club, where he coached for several seasons.

Now his son joins what you could call the family business. Kienan was expected to be drafted this year, but it’s definitely not every day one gets drafted by his own father to the team his father played for.

