View: Detroit Red Wings 2020 NHL Entry Draft picks

Here are the 2020 NHL Entry Draft picks by the Detroit Red Wings:
- Round 1 -- Red Wings select F Lucas Raymond at 4th overall in 2020 NHL Draft 🇸🇪
- Round 2 -- Red Wings select D William Wallinder at 32nd overall in 2020 NHL Draft 🇸🇪
- Round 2 -- 45th pick (trade with Oilers) -- traded to Los Angeles Kings for 51st overall and 97th overall picks
- Round 2 -- 51st pick -- C Theodor Niederbach 🇸🇪 (view EP profile)
- Round 2 -- 55th pick (trade with Capitals) -- LW Cross Hanas 🇺🇸 (view EP profile)
- Round 3 -- 63rd pick
- Round 3 -- 65th pick (trade with Sharks)
- Round 4 -- 97th pick (trade with Kings)
- Round 4 -- 107th pick (trade with Oilers)
- Round 5 -- 125th pick
- Round 6 -- 156th pick
- Round 7 -- 187th pick
