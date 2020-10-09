56ºF

Sports

NHL free agency opens today: Follow Red Wings updates

Detroit appears ripe for a goalie signing

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman, Hockey, Red Wings, NHL Free Agency, Marc Staal, Andy Greene, Jacob Markstrom, Yzerman
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The NHL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 9.

The Detroit Red Wings could be quite active after offloading several contracts over the past month, most notably buying out forward Justin Abdelkader’s costly salary. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman has the room to make signings to help bolster the roster before the 2020-21 season gets underway -- the league is eyeing a January start.

Red Wings needs:

  • Goalie: Yzerman will likely be looking for a goalie after confirming veteran Jimmy Howard will not re-sign with the team. Jacob Markstrom is a name being mentioned. He would join Jonathan Bernier who has a year left on his contract with Detroit.
  • Defense: After saying goodbye to veterans Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson, look for the Red Wings to try to shore up the defense with short-time acquisitions. They’ve already traded for Marc Staal. Perhaps Yzerman will make a move for Michigan native Andy Greene.
  • Literally anything: The Red Wings iced one of the worst teams the league has seen in a decade this past season. They could use help in all areas, so don’t be surprised to see Yzerman involved in, well, literally any deal.

It has been a busy week for Yzerman. He made 12 selections in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. View those picks here.

Related: Red Wings agree to 1-year extensions with Erne, Hirose

Follow NHL free agency updates here:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: