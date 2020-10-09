NHL free agency opens today: Follow Red Wings updates

The NHL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 9.
The Detroit Red Wings could be quite active after offloading several contracts over the past month, most notably buying out forward Justin Abdelkader’s costly salary. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman has the room to make signings to help bolster the roster before the 2020-21 season gets underway -- the league is eyeing a January start.
Red Wings needs:
- Goalie: Yzerman will likely be looking for a goalie after confirming veteran Jimmy Howard will not re-sign with the team. Jacob Markstrom is a name being mentioned. He would join Jonathan Bernier who has a year left on his contract with Detroit.
- Defense: After saying goodbye to veterans Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson, look for the Red Wings to try to shore up the defense with short-time acquisitions. They’ve already traded for Marc Staal. Perhaps Yzerman will make a move for Michigan native Andy Greene.
- Literally anything: The Red Wings iced one of the worst teams the league has seen in a decade this past season. They could use help in all areas, so don’t be surprised to see Yzerman involved in, well, literally any deal.
It has been a busy week for Yzerman. He made 12 selections in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. View those picks here.
