Michigan State football’s final game canceled due to Maryland’s COVID-19 cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The final game of the Michigan State football season has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

This is the second time this season Maryland has had to cancel a game with Michigan State due to COVID-19. On Nov. 19, the teams’ originally scheduled meeting was dropped when the Terrapins had 15 players and seven staff members test positive for the virus.

On Thursday, Maryland canceled the “Champions Week” matchup between the two programs.

“Between Dec. 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%,” the University of Maryland reported. “Antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives (confirmatory PCR tests are pending). There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.”

The Spartans will finish the 2020 season with a 2-5 record under Mel Tucker, who just signed the No. 33 overall recruiting class in his first cycle.

Though the season as a whole was difficult, Tucker beat in-state rival Michigan and upset then-undefeated Northwestern along the way.