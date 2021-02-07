Which Super Bowl LV team are you rooting for?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)

Super Bowl LV Sunday is finally here, and though the Detroit Lions are (obviously) not participating, we’re sure our readers still have a favorite team picked for the win.

Which team are you rooting for in the 55th Super Bowl this Sunday? Take the poll and let us know!

ClickOnDetroit has launched a slew of new Newsletters this year, including Lions, Tigers and Pistons Newsletters for the sports fans. You can see a list of our Newsletters here, or sign up for the Laced Up Lions Newsletter below!

Latest sports news