Here are the spectator limits for Michigan high school basketball, hockey, wrestling, cheer

The Michigan High School Athletic Association revealed its rules for spectators at high school basketball, hockey, wrestling and cheer competitions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that youth contact sports would be allowed to return this week.

MHSAA is limiting spectators in three ways, depending on facilities.

In facilities with fixed seating of more than 10,000 people, the maximum number of spectators allowed is 500.

In facilities with fixed seating of under 10,000 people, the maximum number of spectators allowed is 250.

If a facility has no fixed seating, such as an ice rink with out bleachers, the maximum number of spectators allowed is 100.

State and MHSAA officials recommend no more than two spectators per participant be allowed to attend sporting events, but that is not mandated.

Sideline cheerleaders, dance team members, pompon squads, pep bands and any other non-competing organization that attends a game must be counted toward the total number of spectators, MHSAA announced.

Bowling and swimming and diving spectator limits are still set at 25% bowling alley or bather capacities.