Red Wings vs. Blackhawks: 5 things to know

Detroit Red Wings left wing Patrik Nemeth, right, controls the puck past Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are returning home from a long six-game road trip this week to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and Wednesday at Little Caesers Arena.

Here’s what to know ahead of Monday night’s game:

Red Wings finish trip with rare win

The Red Wings (4-10-2) wrapped up their road trip Saturday night with a 4-2 win in Nashville. Goalie Jonathan Bernier returned from injury to start in his first game since Jan. 28. He made 23 saves against the Predators to help the Red Wings get their fourth win of the season.

“I think we’ve played pretty good five games in a row here since we got embarrassed against Tampa. So it’s good to find ways to win,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we came out after what was really a gut-punch loss the other night where they scored with a minute to play. We talked about it as a group, that these are the moments that really show your character and you have to find a way to play great hockey.”

Detroit forward Luke Glendening had a career night with a goal and 2 assists. He had missed the previous two games due to injury.

Blackhawks trending better

Chicago (7-5-4) started the season 0-4 but have been winning tight games, many in shootouts or overtime, to improve their record and standing. The Blackhawks find themselves in 5th place in the Central Division as they head for two games against the last-place Red Wings.

Chicago’s good fortunes jump started with back-to-back wins against Detroit in January. They outscored the Red Wings 10-3 over the two games. The last meeting between the teams on Jan. 24 was a 6-2 blowout victory for the Hawks.

Bertuzzi remains out

The Red Wings remain without Tyler Bertuzzi, one of their top offensive threats. The 25-year-old winger had 7 points through 9 games this season before suffering an upper body injury. He has not played since Jan. 30 against Florida and remains on the injured reserve list. It is uncertain how much time he will need to heal.

Detroit forward Darren Helm is questionable for Monday’s game due to a lower body injury.

Chicago winning despite long injury list

When you take a glance at the Chicago injuries list, it’s hard to believe the team is performing as well as it is. The Blackhawks are missing center Kirby Dach (wrist), defenseman Connor Murphy (hip) and team captain Jonathan Toews (illness), defenseman Brent Seabrook (back) and right wing Andrew Shaw (concussion) among others.

As usual, forward Patrick Kane has stepped up and leads the team with 22 points. Kane had 2 assists in that 6-2 win over Detroit in January.

Danny DeKeyser clears waivers

Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser cleared waivers Monday and will now find a spot on the taxi squad. The 30-year-old had been a healthy scratch for a couple of weeks, last appearing in the Red Wings lineup on Jan. 31. He has one point through 10 games this season.

Goalies Monday night

Chicago: Kevin Lankinen (6-2-3, GAA 2.49)

Detroit: Thomas Greiss (1-92, GAA 2.91)

Red Wings schedule