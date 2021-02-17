Detroit Lions announce 2021 coaching staff: Here’s the full list

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions 2021 coaching staff has a completely new look after the team cleaned house after another losing season last year.
Many on the list have already been announced, including head coach Dan Campbell, coordinators Anthony Lynn and Aaron Glenn, and position coaches Duce Staley (also assistant head coach), Dave Fipp and Mark Brunell.
The Lions have hired several former players as coaches, in line with Campbell’s push to bring in personnel that can connect and engage with players.
Here’s the full coaching staff for 2021:
Dan Campbell – Head Coach
Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Anthony Lynn – Offensive Coordinator
Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
Dom Capers – Senior Defensive Assistant
Mark DeLeone – Inside Linebackers
Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant
Tanner Engstrand – Offensive Quality Control
Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
Ben Johnson – Tight Ends
Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
DeOn’tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship
Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator
Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Assistant
Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control
Todd Wash – Defensive Line
Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration
David Corrao – Director of Football Research
Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
The Lions schedule is not yet known, but they do know who they will be playing in 2021:
- The NFC West: Seattle, LA Rams, Arizona, San Francisco
- The AFC North: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati
- Atlanta Falcons (last place in NFC South)
- Philadelphia (last place in NFC East)
- Two games vs. each division rival: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota
If the league adds a 17th game to the schedule, the Lions would play the last place team from he AFC West -- Denver -- in 2021. The Lions finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record.
