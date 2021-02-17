Detroit Lions announce 2021 coaching staff: Here’s the full list

In this image provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference via video on his first day at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP).

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions 2021 coaching staff has a completely new look after the team cleaned house after another losing season last year.

Many on the list have already been announced, including head coach Dan Campbell, coordinators Anthony Lynn and Aaron Glenn, and position coaches Duce Staley (also assistant head coach), Dave Fipp and Mark Brunell.

The Lions have hired several former players as coaches, in line with Campbell’s push to bring in personnel that can connect and engage with players.

Related: Matthew Stafford trade: Brad Holmes passes first (and biggest) test as Detroit Lions GM

Here’s the full coaching staff for 2021:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Anthony Lynn – Offensive Coordinator

Ad

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

Dom Capers – Senior Defensive Assistant

Mark DeLeone – Inside Linebackers

Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant

Tanner Engstrand – Offensive Quality Control

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Ben Johnson – Tight Ends

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

DeOn’tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Assistant

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Todd Wash – Defensive Line

Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration

David Corrao – Director of Football Research

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Ad

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

The Lions schedule is not yet known, but they do know who they will be playing in 2021:

The NFC West: Seattle, LA Rams, Arizona, San Francisco

The AFC North: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati

Atlanta Falcons (last place in NFC South)

Philadelphia (last place in NFC East)

Two games vs. each division rival: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota

If the league adds a 17th game to the schedule, the Lions would play the last place team from he AFC West -- Denver -- in 2021. The Lions finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record.

Related: NFL Draft 2021: Predictions for Lions after Stafford trade

Sign up for the Laced Up Lions Newsletter!