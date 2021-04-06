Legend of Akil Baddoo grows with ninth-inning grand slam

Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting his first major league home run against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 4, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – On Easter, Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo blasted the first pitch of his major league career over the left field fence. In his second game, he decided to make it a grand slam.

Are you kidding, Akil Baddoo!?



After homering on the first pitch of his MLB debut, the @Tigers Rule 5 pick belts a grand slam today! pic.twitter.com/5vVV8hkAZW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2021

Baddoo was the talk of spring training after the Tigers selected him in the Rule 5 draft. He wasn’t expected to make the roster because he’d never played a game above High-A ball, but his spring performance left the Tigers no choice.

READ: Monday’s Detroit Tigers game was significantly less fun than the first series

Ad

BUT: Infielder Harold Castro was the team’s best pitcher Monday (yes, really)

Manager A.J. Hinch gave Baddoo the start in center field Monday, saying if someone hits a home run, they deserve to start the next day.

Well, I guess Baddoo will be in the lineup again Tuesday (update: nope). He came up with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and smashed a Randy Dobnak offering into the bullpen for a grand slam.

It's only @AkilBaddoo's second game and he has his first career grand slam. pic.twitter.com/OAw210QawQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2021

Detroit was down 15-2 at the time, so this home run certainly wasn’t as dramatic as his first. But still, it was another “wow” moment for the 22-year-old.

WATCH: JUST a bit outside! Tigers reliever throws pitch more than 9 feet above plate

Ad

In addition to the grand slam, Baddoo also hit a line drive single to center field and stole his first base of the season after reaching on a dropped third strike.

By the way, when the Tigers selected Baddoo in the Rule 5 draft, they took him away from the Twins.