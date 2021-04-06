Who was the Detroit Tigers’ best pitcher Monday? Infielder Harold Castro

Infielder Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on April 5, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 15-6.

DETROIT – Nobody the Detroit Tigers put into the game Monday could stop the Minnesota Twins, except for infielder Harold Castro, who took the mound for a hilarious inning.

Minnesota scored 15 runs in the first seven innings -- six against Jose Urena, three against Buck Farmer, four against Derek Holland and two against Bryan Garcia.

Gregory Soto didn’t allow a run in the eighth inning, but he did issue a walk and a single on top of throwing a fastball 9.21 feet above home plate.

Castro, the team’s utility infielder, came in for the ninth inning with his team down 15-1. He was tossing fastballs in the low 70s, just trying to get the ball over the plate -- but hey, it worked!

Nelson Cruz, who hit a grand slam, a solo homer and a double against three real pitchers, flew out to left field against Castro.

Harold Castro gets Nelson Cruz to fly out.



You read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/tqrye0fLiT — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2021

Kyle Garlick drew a walk, but Brent Rooker flew out to right and Jake Cave grounded out to second base. In the end, Castro needed just nine pitches, four of which were strikes.

The Tigers lost 15-6, so there weren’t many positive highlights. But at least A.J. Hinch knows he can could on Castro as a secret weapon on the mound if he gets really, really desperate.