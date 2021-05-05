Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes back surgery

BUFFALO, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on February 11, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who missed most of the season due to a previously undisclosed injury, has undergone successful back surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Bertuzzi underwent the surgery April 30 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the Red Wings said.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season,” reads a statement from the team.

Bertuzzi, 26, had not played since Jan. 30 due to the injury. He appeared in nine games for the Red Wings this season, and was leading the team in goals when he was forced out (5 goals, 2 assists).

Bertuzzi had scored 21 goals in consecutive seasons. He was an All-Star during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and finished leading the team in goals along with having career highs in assists (27) and points (48) for the NHL’s worst team.

He went through contract arbitration during 2020, finally signing a one-year dear worth $3.5 million with Detroit in October. He becomes a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of this season.

Will he be resigning with the Red Wings? Let’s see.

There are two games remaining on Detroit’s schedule.