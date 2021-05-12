2021 NFL schedule release: Here’s who Lions are playing next season

DETROIT – With the full NFL schedule release expected Wednesday, May 12, here’s a look at who the Lions will play in 2021.
- The NFC West: Seattle, LA Rams, Arizona, San Francisco
- The AFC North: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati
- Atlanta Falcons (last place in NFC South)
- Philadelphia (last place in NFC East)
- Two games vs. each division rival: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota
- 17th game: Denver
The NFL schedule release is expected around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. We’ll keep you posted!
The full slate of Week 1 FOX games:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021
* Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET
* 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET
* Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET
* Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET
* Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET
* Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET