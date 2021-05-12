Clear icon
2021 NFL schedule release: Here’s who Lions are playing next season

Full schedule to be released Wednesday night

Ken Haddad
, Digital Content Manager

Khari Willis #37 of the Indianapolis Colts tackles D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Khari Willis #37 of the Indianapolis Colts tackles D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – With the full NFL schedule release expected Wednesday, May 12, here’s a look at who the Lions will play in 2021.

  • The NFC West: Seattle, LA Rams, Arizona, San Francisco
  • The AFC North: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati
  • Atlanta Falcons (last place in NFC South)
  • Philadelphia (last place in NFC East)
  • Two games vs. each division rival: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota
  • 17th game: Denver

The NFL schedule release is expected around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. We’ll keep you posted!

