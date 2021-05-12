2021 NFL schedule release: Here’s who Lions are playing next season

Khari Willis #37 of the Indianapolis Colts tackles D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT – With the full NFL schedule release expected Wednesday, May 12, here’s a look at who the Lions will play in 2021.

The NFC West: Seattle, LA Rams, Arizona, San Francisco

The AFC North: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati

Atlanta Falcons (last place in NFC South)

Philadelphia (last place in NFC East)

Two games vs. each division rival: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota

17th game: Denver

The NFL schedule release is expected around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. We’ll keep you posted!