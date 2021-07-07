WNBA awards: A’ja Wilson and Brionna Jones named players of the week

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass the ball during the first half of a game against the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 09, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces were named players of the week in their respective conferences.

Jones’ squad had a 2-1 record during the week as she averaged 20 points per game along with 8 rebounds per game and 1 steal per game.

This is the first time the Maryland alum has received the honors.

Check out her highlights here:

Wilsons Aces were undefeated during the week winning a total of three games straight.

Last years MVP averaged 18 points per game in addition to 9 rebounds per game and 1 block.

Check out Wilson’s highlights here:

