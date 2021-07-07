WNBA awards: A’ja Wilson and Brionna Jones named players of the week

Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces were named players of the week in their respective conferences.
Jones’ squad had a 2-1 record during the week as she averaged 20 points per game along with 8 rebounds per game and 1 steal per game.
This is the first time the Maryland alum has received the honors.
Check out her highlights here:
Wilsons Aces were undefeated during the week winning a total of three games straight.
Last years MVP averaged 18 points per game in addition to 9 rebounds per game and 1 block.
Check out Wilson’s highlights here:
