Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland speaks during a Q&A with host Pierre Houde part of the NHL Centennial 100 Celebration at Bonaventure Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Francois Laplante/FreestylePhoto/Getty Images)

So you think you know former Detroit Red Wings GM Kenneth Mark Holland?

Alrighty, let’s see:

Share your quiz scores on the Dear Red Wings Discussion Board right here.

More from Dear Red Wings: