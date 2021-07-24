Red Wings select D Simon Edvinsson at 6th overall in 2021 NHL Draft

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - JULY 23: With the sixth pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings select Simon Edvinsson during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have selected defenseman Simon Edvinsson at 6th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.

Edvinsson is a native of Sweden. He’s 6-foot-5 and is described as a “detailed defender with high-level in-zone instincts, a tight neutral zone gap, well-timed physicality, and supporting instincts to match” by Elite Prospects.

He played 10 games with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season.

Detroit GM Steve Yzerman said before the draft that his staff was planning to take the best player available, no matter the position.

3 University of Michigan players taken in top 5

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power at 1st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

It was quite the night for the Wolverines with Power going 1st overall, then two of his teammates and a commit going in the top 5. Michigan became the first college hockey school to have three players selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft.

Power’s teammate at Michigan, center Matthew Beniers, was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Hughes, who is to play at Michigan this fall, was selected 4th overall by the New Jersey Devils with whom his brother, Jack Hughes, already plays.

Finally, Michigan center Kent Johnson went 5th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).

