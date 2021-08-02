Detroit Tigers claim young pitcher with great minor league numbers off waivers from Astros

Nivaldo Rodriguez #68 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 08, 2020 in Oakland, California.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have claimed a young pitcher with great minor league numbers off waivers from the Houston Astros.

Nivaldo Rodriguez, 24, was designated for assignment Saturday (July 31) by the Houston Astros. The Tigers claimed him off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. He is now on the team’s 40-man roster.

The right-hander appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks in 7.1 innings and striking out three batters.

In 252.2 career minor-league innings, Rodriguez owns a 2.78 ERA, 1.136 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. His walk and home run rates are low, as well.

Before the 2020 minor league season was canceled, Rodriguez appeared in 24 games between Single-A and High-A in 2019 -- 15 as a starter and nine as a reliever. He posted a 2.40 ERA, 0.990 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings overall that season.

Rodriguez has struggled so far this season, allowing 18 earned runs in 27.1 innings as both a starter and a reliever with Triple-A Sugar Land. He owned a 1.793 WHIP and 5.3 walks per nine innings.

Detroit will give Rodriguez a chance to improve against Triple-A competition for the first-place Toledo Mud Hens. While his numbers in the lower minors are excellent, he’s yet to experience that same success against more advanced competition.