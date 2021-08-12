Detroit Tigers lose third outfielder to injury in 24 hours, plan to call up prospect

Niko Goodrum #28 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after getting hurt sliding into second on a double in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have now lost three outfielders to the injured list in less than 24 hours, and this time, they plan to call up a prospect as a replacement.

Niko Goodrum started in left field Wednesday night after both Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were placed on the IL because of a collision in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game. The Tigers called up two infielders to replace Baddoo and Hill because Goodrum, Harold Castro and Eric Haase have the ability to play outfield, if needed.

But now Goodrum will also be unavailable for at least 10 days. He pulled up limping while running out a two-run double in the fifth inning and was immediately replaced by shortstop Zack Short. Castro had started the game at shortstop but moved to left field.

Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game that Goodrum, who was playing in just his second game back from injury, will need another trip to the IL. He said the Tigers are planning to call up outfield prospect Jacob Robson as a replacement.

Jacob Robson #74 of the Detroit Tigers scores during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 04, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

Robson, 26, is an older prospect who has been in the Tigers’ minor league system since 2016 -- the year they drafted him in the eighth round out of Mississippi State.

This season, Robson is batting .316 in 69 games between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. His .434 on-base percentage is excellent, but he has struck out in about one-third of his plate appearances.

Robson’s minor league career has spanned 2,056 plate appearances, and he owns a .382 OBP. It’s clear he knows how to get on base.

He has a little bit of power, but that’s not his strength. The Tigers are hoping he can get on base at a high rate and split the occasional gap to make up for the swing and miss in his profile.

Baseball America ranks Robson as the organization’s No. 27 overall prospect.

This season’s final matchup between Detroit and Baltimore is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Then, the Tigers will fly home to host the Cleveland Indians for three games this weekend.