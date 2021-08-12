Miguel Cabrera just 1 home run away from 500 after this blast last night in Baltimore

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera is just one home run away from the exclusive 500 club after putting the Detroit Tigers ahead last night with a bomb to left-center field.
The Tigers were shut out for the first four innings of the game by Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey, but Cabrera put them on the board with a solo shot in the top of the fifth.
4️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/5g4ORNnZgN— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2021
Here’s the call from Dan Dickerson:
Dan Dickerson's call is the chef's kiss on @MiguelCabrera's homer. pic.twitter.com/P1KUaEm6z4— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2021
It was Cabrera’s 12th home run of the season and his first since Aug. 3 against the Boston Red Sox. Now, every single Cabrera at-bat becomes must-watch, just like they were during his Tigers prime.
Cabrera was one of the top hitters in the world during an eight-year span with the Tigers from 2008 through 2016. In that time, he hit .325 with a .404 on-base percentage and .573 slugging percentage. He hit 308 home runs, 340 doubles and drove in 1,030 RBI during those nine seasons while playing in seven All-Star games and leading the Tigers to four division titles.
He hit 44 home runs apiece en route to winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. That magical 2012 season also earned him the Triple Crown, a feat that hadn’t been done since 1967 and hasn’t been matched since.
Cabrera also hit a pair of singles in Wednesday night’s win, bringing him up to 2,950 career hits -- just 50 away from the 3,000 club.