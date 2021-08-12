Miguel Cabrera just 1 home run away from 500 after this blast last night in Baltimore

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on his 499th career home run, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera is just one home run away from the exclusive 500 club after putting the Detroit Tigers ahead last night with a bomb to left-center field.

The Tigers were shut out for the first four innings of the game by Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey, but Cabrera put them on the board with a solo shot in the top of the fifth.

Here’s the call from Dan Dickerson:

Dan Dickerson's call is the chef's kiss on @MiguelCabrera's homer. pic.twitter.com/P1KUaEm6z4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2021

It was Cabrera’s 12th home run of the season and his first since Aug. 3 against the Boston Red Sox. Now, every single Cabrera at-bat becomes must-watch, just like they were during his Tigers prime.

Cabrera was one of the top hitters in the world during an eight-year span with the Tigers from 2008 through 2016. In that time, he hit .325 with a .404 on-base percentage and .573 slugging percentage. He hit 308 home runs, 340 doubles and drove in 1,030 RBI during those nine seasons while playing in seven All-Star games and leading the Tigers to four division titles.

Ad

READ: Tigers lose third outfielder to injury in 24 hours, plan to call up prospect

He hit 44 home runs apiece en route to winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. That magical 2012 season also earned him the Triple Crown, a feat that hadn’t been done since 1967 and hasn’t been matched since.

Cabrera also hit a pair of singles in Wednesday night’s win, bringing him up to 2,950 career hits -- just 50 away from the 3,000 club.

Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera reacts to his 499th home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (The Associated Press 2021)

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (The Associated Press 2021)