Partly Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Detroit Tigers’ top prospect Spencer Torkelson has mind-blowing day in Erie

Torkelson goes 7-for-7 with 3 home runs in doubleheader

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Tigers, Tigers, Baseball, MLB, Major League Baseball, Sports, Erie SeaWolves, Spencer Torkelson, prospects, Detroit Tigers Prospects, Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene, Tigers' Riley Greene
Spencer Torkelson #7 of American League Futures Team singles against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Spencer Torkelson #7 of American League Futures Team singles against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (2021 Getty Images)

DETROITSpencer Torkelson, the top prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, just enjoyed what has to be one of the greatest days in minor league baseball history.

The Erie SeaWolves, Detroit’s Double-A affiliate, played two games Thursday against the Altoona Curve, and it was a day to remember.

Torkelson, a top-five prospect on both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, went to the plate seven times during the doubleheader. He finished a perfect 7-for-7 with three home runs, three singles and a double.

He drove in six runs and scored five times.

It was a ridiculous performance for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Torkelson is now hitting .271 with a .384 on-base percentage in 48 games at Double-A. He’s up to 14 home runs and 10 doubles.

Before his promotion to Erie, Torkelson hit .312 with five homers and 11 doubles in 31 games at High-A ball.

Torkelson’s performance overshadowed a 3-for-8 day from prospect Riley Greene. The No. 2 prospect in Detroit’s system clubbed two home runs and a double.

Riley Greene #19 congratulates Spencer Torkelson #7 of the American League Futures Team after both scored against the National League Futures Team in a game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (2021 Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email