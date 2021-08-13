Detroit Tigers’ top prospect Spencer Torkelson has mind-blowing day in Erie

Spencer Torkelson #7 of American League Futures Team singles against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DETROIT – Spencer Torkelson, the top prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, just enjoyed what has to be one of the greatest days in minor league baseball history.

The Erie SeaWolves, Detroit’s Double-A affiliate, played two games Thursday against the Altoona Curve, and it was a day to remember.

Torkelson, a top-five prospect on both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, went to the plate seven times during the doubleheader. He finished a perfect 7-for-7 with three home runs, three singles and a double.

He drove in six runs and scored five times.

It was a ridiculous performance for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Torkelson is now hitting .271 with a .384 on-base percentage in 48 games at Double-A. He’s up to 14 home runs and 10 doubles.

Before his promotion to Erie, Torkelson hit .312 with five homers and 11 doubles in 31 games at High-A ball.

Torkelson’s performance overshadowed a 3-for-8 day from prospect Riley Greene. The No. 2 prospect in Detroit’s system clubbed two home runs and a double.