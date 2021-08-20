Clear icon
Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders says he has tested positive for COVID

Sanders reports no symptoms, but he’s ‘staying in until I get the green light from the docs’

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Legendary running back Barry Sanders, who now serves as an ambassador for the Detroit Lions, announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders tweeted he does not have any symptoms but is “staying in until I get the green light from the docs.” He said he has been vaccinated against COVID and has been wearing a mask.

He said he plans to be with the Lions when they open the season Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

Sanders has been an ambassador for the Lions since 2017.

