Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders says he has tested positive for COVID

DETROIT – Legendary running back Barry Sanders, who now serves as an ambassador for the Detroit Lions, announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders tweeted he does not have any symptoms but is “staying in until I get the green light from the docs.” He said he has been vaccinated against COVID and has been wearing a mask.

He said he plans to be with the Lions when they open the season Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/K13d32wEzv — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) August 20, 2021

Sanders has been an ambassador for the Lions since 2017.