Taylor North returns home as Little League World Series champions

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor North Little League team defeated a squad from Ohio to take home the Little League World Series title.

The team won Michigan’s first little league title in more than 60 years. The final score was 5-2.

Gavin Ulin, 12, threw the final pitch and finished off a remarkable run for the kids from Taylor. Gavin Ulin and his mother just returned back home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I wasn’t thinking. My legs were shaking. I wasn’t thinking. It was baseball at that point,” Gavin Ulin said.

There were around 3 million people watching the game on TV. Gavin Ulin’s father, Guido Ulin, was in the dugout as a bench coach.

“I told him I love him, be confident in what he knows. We train. We put a lot of time, invest a lot of time, always have, always will,” Guido Ulin said.