Sports

Taylor North returns home as Little League World Series champions

Taylor North beat Ohio for title

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor North Little League team defeated a squad from Ohio to take home the Little League World Series title.

The team won Michigan’s first little league title in more than 60 years. The final score was 5-2.

Gavin Ulin, 12, threw the final pitch and finished off a remarkable run for the kids from Taylor. Gavin Ulin and his mother just returned back home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I wasn’t thinking. My legs were shaking. I wasn’t thinking. It was baseball at that point,” Gavin Ulin said.

There were around 3 million people watching the game on TV. Gavin Ulin’s father, Guido Ulin, was in the dugout as a bench coach.

“I told him I love him, be confident in what he knows. We train. We put a lot of time, invest a lot of time, always have, always will,” Guido Ulin said.

Taylor, Mich., playrers poses with the World Series Champion banner after their win over Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

