Community celebrates Taylor North’s Little League World Series championship win

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor North Little League team defeated the West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday to capture the Little Little World Series title.

The final score was 5-2.

The game was the culmination of blood, sweat and tears for the young players. It was the first time that two teams from the Great Lakes took on each other in the big game.

It was a packed house at Big League Brews, located on Ecorse Road. Everyone came to watch the Little League World Series’ final game.

“It’s amazing. It’s a once in the lifetime opportunity for these kids,” said Christopher Capobianco.

The 2021 Little League World Series featured two Midwest teams -- one from Metro Detroit.

“I went to Williamsport last weekend and saw the first two games. My grandson plays with six of these guys on this team,” said Dave Gibson.

Taylor North -- from Taylor -- went from the sandlot, to the field of dreams at Howard J Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I just hope that people can grasp the reality that this is incredible,” said former coach Tim Woolley said.

It’s a feeling former coaches, Lanny Hall and Taylor city council chairman Tim Woolley know all too well.

“We went down there in ‘07 in the regionals,” Woolley recalled. We didn’t do nowhere as good as these guys did.”

These athletes are in a league of their own, but at the same time they’re an inspiration to those also trying to make it to the top.

“These kids are doing a great job. And I want to see the younger kids out here do it to,” Capobianco said.

And although it’s Little League, for a lot of people tuning in, you’d think they were watching the Major League rather youth athletes.

“Baseball is everything to a lot of these people so,” Capobianco said. “It’s a serious game.”

