Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero on injured list after slipping, falling at home

Cisnero needed eight stitches to close cut on elbow, Tigers say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
DETROITDetroit Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero was placed on the injured list Tuesday because he slipped on the some stairs at his home and cut his elbow, the team announced.

Cisnero was placed on the 10-day injured list around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, citing a “right elbow laceration.” It was later clarified on the team’s website that Cisnero had fallen at his home.

Manager A.J. Hinch later confirmed that Cisnero was at home Monday when he slipped on the stairs, put his elbow down to break the fall and cut it open. He needed eight stitches to close the cut, and will be out 10 days or more, Hinch said.

Cisnero has been excellent in the late innings for Detroit this season, but the last two outings have ballooned his ERA to 3.65 and his WHIP to 1.330. He allowed seven earned runs on four hits and three walks while recording just three outs in the series against Tampa Bay.

The Tigers called up Jason Foley to replace Cisnero in the bullpen.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

