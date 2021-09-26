Why do you even watch the Detroit Lions each week?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions walks off field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions suffered another patented loss this weekend.

This time they lost to the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a field goal in the final seconds of the game. It was heartbreaking even by Lions standards. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made history, because of course he did, in front of the Ford Field crowd. He kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory.

And so it goes. This is for you: The Lions faithful who keep watching this team, attending games, attending parties, buying merchandise, etc., even though you know what kind of pain is in store for you.

We still have high hopes for Dan Campbell. I think.