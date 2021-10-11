Partly Cloudy icon
Red Wings announce 23-man roster with Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider onboard

Detroit to open season Oct. 14 against Tampa

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Detroit Red Wings right wing Lucas Raymond (23) looks on during the first period of a NHL preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
The Detroit Red Wings announced a 23-man roster including 13 forwards, eight defenseman, two goalies and an additional player on injured reserve ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season.

Rookies Lucas Raymond (RW) and Moritz Seider (D) have made the roster.

Detroit will open the season on Thursday, Oct. 14, at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s the roster announced Monday afternoon:

Forwards (13):

  • RW Filip Zadina
  • C/W Robby Fabbri
  • C Mitchell Stephens
  • RW Lucas Raymond
  • C Pius Suter
  • C Michael Rasmussen
  • C Carter Rowney
  • RW Givani Smith
  • LW Tyler Bertuzzi
  • C Dylan Larkin
  • LW Adam Erne
  • C/W Sam Gagner
  • C/W Vladislav Namestnikov

Defensemen (8):

  • Nick Leddy (left shot)
  • Filip Hronek (right shot)
  • Marc Staal (left shot)
  • Gustav Lindstrom (right shot)
  • Moritz Seider (right shot)
  • Danny DeKeyser (left shot)
  • Troy Stecher (right shot)
  • Jordan Oesterle (left shot)

Goalies (2):

  • Alex Nedeljkovic
  • Thomas Greiss

Injured reserve (1):

  • LW Jakub Vrana

Notes:

  • Joe Veleno (C) was assigned to Grand Rapids.
  • Bobby Ryan was released from his professional tryout without a contract.

