Red Wings announce 23-man roster with Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider onboard

The Detroit Red Wings announced a 23-man roster including 13 forwards, eight defenseman, two goalies and an additional player on injured reserve ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season.
Rookies Lucas Raymond (RW) and Moritz Seider (D) have made the roster.
Detroit will open the season on Thursday, Oct. 14, at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Here’s the roster announced Monday afternoon:
Forwards (13):
- RW Filip Zadina
- C/W Robby Fabbri
- C Mitchell Stephens
- RW Lucas Raymond
- C Pius Suter
- C Michael Rasmussen
- C Carter Rowney
- RW Givani Smith
- LW Tyler Bertuzzi
- C Dylan Larkin
- LW Adam Erne
- C/W Sam Gagner
- C/W Vladislav Namestnikov
Defensemen (8):
- Nick Leddy (left shot)
- Filip Hronek (right shot)
- Marc Staal (left shot)
- Gustav Lindstrom (right shot)
- Moritz Seider (right shot)
- Danny DeKeyser (left shot)
- Troy Stecher (right shot)
- Jordan Oesterle (left shot)
Goalies (2):
- Alex Nedeljkovic
- Thomas Greiss
Injured reserve (1):
- LW Jakub Vrana
Notes:
- Joe Veleno (C) was assigned to Grand Rapids.
- Bobby Ryan was released from his professional tryout without a contract.
